Recently departed AEW star wants to face former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

A former AEW star recently made a bold claim ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. Saraya (fka Paige) expressed her desire to face Rhea Ripley in a one-on-one match.

Back in 2022, the Anti-Diva left the sports entertainment juggernaut to join Tony Khan's promotion. During her time there, she won the AEW Women's World Championship before dropping it to Hikaru Shida. However, after a three-year run with AEW, Saraya announced her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Meanwhile, The Nightmare is set to face IYO SKY on the upcoming episode of RAW for the WWE Women's World Championship in London, England. Ahead of The Show of Shows in Las Vegas, Paige appeared on the B4 The Bell podcast.

During the chat, Saraya revealed that she and Rhea Ripley could be a strong tag team and further shared her hope to compete against the former Judgment Day member. She admitted that her present commitments made such an encounter impossible at the time.

"I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE Champion claims Rhea Ripley is in the "wrong" heading into WrestleMania

The Eradicator lost the Women's World Title to IYO SKY on the March 3, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW because she got distracted by Bianca Belair's presence at the ringside. Since then, Rhea Ripley has been wreaking havoc in an attempt to secure a championship rematch at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on the RAW Recap podcast, former WWE Champion Big E stated that Mami was in the wrong and believed she would ultimately appear at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

"There's so many things happening, so many factors in the air. I have no idea what's gonna happen on Monday, and Rhea, she's in the wrong. Don't tell her I said that, but she's in the wrong. She's in the wrong. But I think she's going to find a way to end up at WrestleMania in [Las] Vegas," he said.

Only time will tell if The Nightmare will secure the championship from The Genius of the Sky heading into WrestleMania.

