Rhea Ripley is in the "wrong" heading into WrestleMania 41, claims former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is set for a title match on the upcoming episode of RAW. Meanwhile, ahead of WrestleMania 41, former World Champion Big E made a huge statement on The Eradicator's attempt to get herself involved in the IYO SKY and Bianca Belair rivalry.

Ad

On the March 3, 2025, edition of the red brand, Ripley lost her Women's World Championship to the Damage CTRL member, a result influenced by The EST's ringside presence. After two weeks, the 28-year-old star disrupted the WrestleMania contract signing segment between SKY and Belair.

Ripley attacked both competitors before adding her signature to the contract. To resolve this chaos, RAW GM Adam Pearce has granted Rhea Ripley a championship rematch against The Genius of The SKY, which will feature Bianca as the special guest referee.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on the RAW Recap, Big E acknowledged the chaotic situation surrounding the Women's World Championship and believed Rhea Ripley was in the wrong to force herself into the Belair-SKY feud. Despite this, the former WWE Champion predicted that The Nightmare would ultimately find her way to The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

"There's so many things happening, so many factors in the air. I have no idea what's gonna happen on Monday, and Rhea, she's in the wrong. Don't tell her I said that, but she's in the wrong. She's in the wrong. But I think she's going to find a way to end up at WrestleMania in [Las] Vegas," E said. [From 50:33 to 50:49]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Veterans react to Rhea Ripley's booking before WWE WrestleMania 41

Wrestling veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan recently shared their thoughts on Mami's sudden character change. They discussed this on an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

Disco Inferno critiqued Rhea Ripley's character portrayal, deeming it stupid and far below standard. Konnan agreed to this.

"It makes Rhea [Ripley] look very stupid. I don't know what they're doing with Rhea's character. This is just not like the top. This is like underneath hokey," Inferno said. "Yeah she's lost a lot of steam. She was super hot," Konnan added.

Ad

Ad

Only time will tell if The Eradicator will capture the WWE Women's World Championship from IYO SKY on the upcoming RAW to face Belair next month.

Please credit the RAW Recap podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription while using any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback