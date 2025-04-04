RAW star no longer welcome in The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan confirm (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been two of the most prominent Judgment Day members on WWE television in recent months. In an exclusive interview, the on-screen couple addressed Penta possibly being added to the group.

Penta formed a strong connection with WWE fans after making his RAW debut in January. The masked superstar also caught the attention of Mysterio, who repeatedly tried to convince him to join The Judgment Day.

Asked how she felt about Mysterio attempting to recruit Penta behind her back, Morgan told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that he did nothing wrong. She also confirmed The Judgment Day is no longer interested in the Mexican star.

"Dominik doesn't do anything behind my back," Morgan said. "We are very in-the-know with what the other is doing and wants to do. Cohesive. I trust Dominik. Ultimately, at the end of the day, he's a grown man, he's a smart man, and if he wants to lead the way, I will follow. I trust whatever he thinks. And, so, if he wanted Penta, then we're gonna have Penta, but we don't want Penta. No, we're over it." [6:21 – 6:54]

Mysterio has feuded with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, since 2022. He agreed with Morgan's remarks about Penta and said he did not want to work with another masked wrestler again.

Watch the video above to hear Morgan's take on how John Cena stole her idea before his recent heel turn.

The Judgment Day's evolution with Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

In 2022, Edge joined forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley in the original Judgment Day. The WWE Hall of Famer's association with the group only lasted two months before Finn Balor replaced him.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh became Judgment Day members in 2022 and 2023, respectively, before Priest and Ripley left in 2024.

The six-person stable now consists of Balor, Carlito, McDonagh, Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Mysterio has been searching for new members over the last few months.

