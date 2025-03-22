Saraya (fka Paige) makes a massive revelation amid her AEW hiatus

AEW's Saraya is gearing up for an exciting new venture in her life. In preparation for the same, the former WWE Superstar made a huge revelation that would give the fans a huge insight into her personal life.

Ad

The former AEW Women's World Champion has been absent from AEW TV for a few months now. Saraya revealed that she had her time off granted by the company President and CEO, Tony Khan, and has been making a few major public appearances.

Furthermore, her highly anticipated autobiography, titled Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives is set to release on March 25, 2025. In regards to that subject, a fan recently asked her if she had spoken about the leak of her private content that happened many years ago.

Ad

Trending

The former Anti Diva had a one-word reply to the same via her X.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

"Yes."

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Saraya's private photos leak was a huge low point in her life

It was around the mid-2010s that Saraya's private content, involving her romantic relationship with former WWE star Brad Maddox, Xavier Woods, and others was leaked. This was at the same time she was suspended from WWE and recuperating from major injuries.

In the past, the former WWE Divas Champion revealed that the leak controversy pushed her to the point of taking her life, alongside other major problems that were prevalent at the time. However, she came out of everything like a fighter and emerged stronger than ever.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya came out of retirement in 2022 upon her arrival in AEW. She rose to become a top star of the company and even won her first Women's World title in grand fashion at the 2023 All-In event in her home country of England.

Furthermore, the former WWE star has recently hinted at the end of her wrestling career, with her AEW contract nearing its end. With the English native still not back in the company from her hiatus and getting set for her book release, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her in the Jacksonville-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback