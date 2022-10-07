Create

Saraya (fka Paige) and multiple AEW stars share heartfelt tributes on former WWE Superstar Sara Lee's passing

Sara Ann Lee passed away recently
The pro wrestling community suffered a loss just hours ago, as former WWE Superstar Sara Lee passed away at the age of 30.

Lee took part in the 2015 season of WWE Tough Enough competition and made it into the ranks of thirteen finalists for the show's sixth season. Despite being at the risk of elimination, she won a $250,000 one-year contract with the company after being chosen by fan votes as the victor.

Making her NXT debut at a live event on January 16, 2016, she made a splash with a heel promo. Sara further went on to feud with multiple high-profile stars like Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose. However, she was released from her contract on September 30, 2016.

Despite her relatively short time in the pro wrestling scene, she touched the lives of her fellow stars and made an impression on their hearts.

Several AEW stars also paid tribute to Sara Lee on Twitter following the heartbreaking loss, while promoting the GoFundMe page for her memorial.

Check out the tweets below:

Absolutely devastating, please donate if you can..💔🙏🏼🙏🏼 twitter.com/realbulljames/…
Rest Easy Sara. Please donate to this beautiful family however you can. ❤️Sara Lee Memorial Fund gofund.me/b4fdd34e
❤️gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem…
Today is a horrible day. Hug your loved ones, life is too fragile!!! ❤️ thinking about Sara !! A lot of prayers for Cory and the kids !!!
Some days all the fighting and arguing over wrestling seems so silly and trivial. Today is without a doubt one of those days. Go see family and friends. Tell people you love them. Appreciate the things you take for granted and appreciate the good things. Love y’all.
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽Sara Lee Memorial Fund gofund.me/b4fdd34e
This is heartbreakingly tragic. Sending love to her family. Very sweet human who I got the pleasure to know and work with. 💔 RIP Sara Lee https://t.co/bGZ9FZNnXj
No words gofundme.com/f/sara-lee-mem…

Former Chief Brand Officer (CBO) of AEW and wife of Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes also shared her thoughts following the unfortunate loss.

I never met Sara Lee but she always seemed to have a beautiful energy. My heart goes out to her family and friends. It just doesn't make sense sometimes. 💔

We at Sportskeeda express our sincere condolences to Sara Lee's family and friends.

