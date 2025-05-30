Saraya (fka Paige) opens up about her old leaked clips; calls out people who still keep sending them to her

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified May 30, 2025 13:57 GMT
Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) called out people who keep sending her old leaked clips. The infamous leak incident took place several years ago.

During her time in the WWE back in 2017, Saraya's personal NSFW clips and pictures got leaked, which also involved Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox. While it's been years since the incident happened, the former Paige is still reminded of the same by people on social media, and she also recalled the incident in her recently published book.

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW after more than two years in the promotion, and there are rumors of her possibly returning to the WWE. Meanwhile, the former Divas Champion called out the people who just keep sending her old leaked NSFW clips to her.

Speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya urged people who still send her the clips to get over it.

“Well, you know, I… you know, everyone knows this. I did have some leaks of me s**ually online. People send me these clips all the time still. I’m like, ‘Get the f** over it." [H/T: Ringside News]

Saraya (fka Paige) on fans asking if she is returning to WWE

As mentioned earlier, Saraya departed AEW earlier this year, and fans are speculating about her possible WWE return after years. However, the former Paige is already fed up with fans asking the same.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Saraya expressed her frustration about fans asking her about her return to WWE.

“Are you coming back to WWE? Every single time without fail. I’m just like, I don’t know what’s going on, I’m so sorry. But then people are always like bitter online and everyone just says I’m talking about it. I’m like, mother****** keep asking me. F***. Yeah, exactly. Like, wait and see. Like, I don’t know, you guys. Will you stop f***** asking me that?”
Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for Saraya.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
