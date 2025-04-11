Saraya (fka Paige) opens up about relationship with current WWE star: "Everybody loves him"

The former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently talked about her relationship with a former WWE Champion. The former Divas Champion revealed how everyone loves the star.

Saraya opened up about the bond she shares with current WWE star Big E. The two have known each other since their time in the Stamford-based company's former developmental territory FCW. The former Paige revealed how her relationship has been with the former World Champion.

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm recently, Saraya revealed that Big E was one of her first friends in FCW, and he is a great guy:

"He's amazing dude [on what's her relationship with Big E]. He was like one of my first friends in FCW you know, he was very sweet, he was very welcoming. What you see with Big E is what you get, like there's no different side of him. He's just a wonderful human being, just the best and to know him is to love him."

Saraya further opened up on how Big E is very smart and everybody loves him:

"Everybody loves him, I don't know anyone that doesn't like him. If you don't like him, there's something wrong with you. He's a brilliant guy and he's extremely smart too like he's got a brain on him, he's really really smart." [From 18:11 to 18:44]

Saraya (fka Paige) praised WWE management under Triple H

Ever since her AEW departure, there have been rumors of Saraya's potential return to the WWE. Amid the rumors, the former Paige praised how great Triple H has been as the CCO of the Stamford-based company. While speaking with WrestleZone, she said:

“But I do want to be able to have the freedom to do what I want. That’s so important to me, is to have freedom. So, yeah. I feel like with Hunter (Triple H) now in charge too, he’s really great. He is great with his talent. He is understanding, like I said, of things that people want to do outside of wrestling. And I think this new era is probably a lot of fun now.”

Henceforth, fans will have to wait and see whether Saraya is slated for a WWE return in the future.

While using quotes from the first half, please credit 'MuscleManMalcolm' and give h/t to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

