Major star says Triple H is "very understanding" amid rumors of her WWE return after 3 YEARS

A former AEW and WWE star has heaped praise on Triple H amidst her rumored return to the Stamford-based promotion. The star is former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya, who left the global juggernaut in 2022.

Since Triple H took over as the Head of Creative in WWE, many stars have made their way back to the Stamford-based promotion. This is seemingly due to the difference in booking under The Game as compared to former WWE President Vince McMahon. Saraya, who worked under Triple H in NXT, has also commented on Hunter's vision.

In a recent chat with WrestleZone, former AEW star Saraya said she wants creative freedom and reflected on how under Triple H's creative direction, many talents have been able to showcase their abilities well. She further praised The Game and the opportunities in the new era of the company.

“But, I’m not trying to do anything crazy, nothing too wild. But I do want to be able to have the freedom to do what I want. That’s so important to me, is to have freedom. So, yeah. I feel like with Hunter (Triple H) now in charge too, he’s really great. He is great with his talent. He is understanding, like I said, of things that people want to do outside of wrestling. And I think this new era is probably a lot of fun now.” [H/T:WrestleTalk]

Vince Russo believes Saraya has had conversations with WWE

WCW veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about Saraya, who has been the talk of the town since she departed from All Elite Wrestling. Despite holding the AEW Women's World Championship once, Saraya's career in the promotion did not reach the same levels as her spell in WWE.

Speaking on a recent episode of Coach and Bro Live, Vince Russo reflected on Saraya's poor creative direction in All Elite Wrestling. He claimed that Saraya decided to have conversations with the Stamford-based promotion due to her dissatisfaction with All Elite Wrestling.

"When you are a creative animal, it doesn't matter how much money you are getting paid. If you're not satisfied creatively, you're gonna want out of there. And I think that's part of what happened. Creatively, Tony Khan didn't do anything with her. You know she has had conversations with WWE," he said.

We will have to wait and see if Saraya makes her return to World Wrestling Entertainment soon.

