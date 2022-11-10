Saraya fka Paige reacts to AEW fans questioning if she shared a fake doctor's note

Saraya was officially cleared to wrestle again and in light of the announcement, took to Twitter to share a personalized doctor's letter commemorating the moment. However, fans quickly pointed out the noticeable typos and odd format, to which the star herself clapped back in response.

Ever since her AEW debut, the Anti-Diva has been building up towards a feud against the self-proclaimed face of the Women's Division, Britt Baker. Now that she's cleared, Saraya will make her official return to the ring against the D.M.D. at next week's Full-Gear.

After a Twitter user commented on her original post to claim it was fake, the star clapped back and clarified that an actual 6-page report exists. But added that she requested that the doctor put together a one-page report for her personal use.

"Omg. The address. Number. Name of dr is on there. I ASKED for that note. So I can frame it and post it and he was kind of enough to do it. The 6 page dictation he wrote with a full break down, analysis and conclusion was awesome I just wanted to see that ONE sentence. For me," Saraya Tweeted.

You can check out her tweet below:

Now that the Anti-Diva is on her way to a massive return to wrestling, what can fans possibly expect? The 29-year-old hasn't wrestled officially since 2018, meaning there might be a substantial amount of ring rust that she'll need to dust off.

Regardless of fan notions, Saraya has been on the receiving end of a ton of praise from some former WWE veterans. One recently questioned how her former employers could possibly have lost her while she's still a big name in wrestling.

Despite some of the negative responses, Saraya doesn't seem to be phased and is already looking ahead

During her run with WWE as Paige, many of her moves were self-titled, most notably her finisher Ram-Paige. Now that the former WWE Divas Champion is in AEW, she's realized that some changes will have to be made to her in-ring repertoire.

In a tweet just after originally posting her doctor's letter, Saraya shared her revelation on having to change the names of some of her moves.

Check out the uncensored Tweet here.

"I need new names for my moves… s**t. Okay maybe “knight” related names?" - The Anti-Diva Tweeted.

Fellow AEW star Dax Harwood notably commented on her post and proposed an interesting alternative name as a finisher. It seems like fellow wrestlers along with fans are excited to see The Anti-Diva's imminent return to pro-wrestling.

