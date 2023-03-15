Saraya (fka Paige) reacts to The Bella Twins seemingly announcing WWE exit 

AEW star Saraya recently took to Twitter to share a message for the iconic Bella Twins, who have seemingly left WWE.

Brie and Nikki Bella are two of the most recognizable names in the history of WWE. Both the stars have won Divas titles in the past. Brie was the first-ever twin to win the title, while Nikki won the title twice and is still the longest-reigning champion in the company's history.

The two stars recently shared a tweet welcoming fans to a new 'chapter.' They also removed all references to the Stamford-based promotion and changed their surnames to Garcia. Many took this as an indication that the Bella twins were leaving their previous company.

AEW star Saraya also reacted to the tweet with her own message.

"Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger!❤️ (Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying)"

You can check out the full tweet here:

SARAYA @Saraya



(Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying) Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋 🤍 🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins.‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 https://t.co/w6GQM0P7Zi Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger!(Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying) twitter.com/nikkiandbrie/s… Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger! ❤️(Redid my last tweet because Twitter didn’t understand what I was saying) twitter.com/nikkiandbrie/s…

Nikki Bella recently commented on her past run in WWE

While The Bella Twins haven't been inside the squared circle for a while, Nikki apparently misses her time as an active pro-wrestler.

Speaking on the The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Nikki spoke about a number of topics. When asked about her time as a wrestler, she confessed that she still missed it.

"I miss it a lot," Nikki Bella said. "Every time I go do cardio, and I put on my music, I'm thinking storylines and cutting promos ... I miss it. I miss it so much. I watch every now and then, and it's only the women's stuff. But, it's like, I'll watch certain matches, and I'm like, 'Oh. That'd be so fun to be a part of.' ... But yeah, I wish I could be back. I would love to go back to do things, but it's just different when you're a mom." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Nikki and Brie.

Do you want to see the twins compete in the WWE ring again someday? Sound off in the comments section below!

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes