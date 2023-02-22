"I miss it a lot" - Nikki Bella wishes she could return to professional wrestling

Nikki Bella misses being involved in the world of professional wrestling.

The Fearless WWE Hall of Famer hasn't performed inside the ring since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Prior to that, Nikki announced her retirement from being a full-time performer in 2019 following the WWE Evolution pay-per-view in late 2018.

The former WWE Superstar was a recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide variety of subjects. On whether she misses wrestling, Nikki revealed that she's always thinking about it.

"I miss it a lot," Nikki Bella said. "Every time I go do cardio, and I put on my music, I'm thinking storylines and cutting promos ... I miss it. I miss it so much. I watch every now and then, and it's only the women's stuff. But, it's like, I'll watch certain matches, and I'm like, 'Oh. That'd be so fun to be a part of.' ... But yeah, I wish I could be back. I would love to go back to do things, but it's just different when you're a mom." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Today I’ve got Nikki Bella @BellaTwins on the Sessions!!! It’s a hell of a ep. From post baby fornication, to marriage, to giving the Bellas their damn flowers for all they’ve done for women’s wrestling! Nikki never holds back. She’s the best! Check us out today Today I’ve got Nikki Bella @BellaTwins on the Sessions!!! It’s a hell of a ep. From post baby fornication, to marriage, to giving the Bellas their damn flowers for all they’ve done for women’s wrestling! Nikki never holds back. She’s the best! Check us out today 💕 https://t.co/4SnOr2KqkQ

Nikki Bella admits she got a lot of hate due to the success of Total Divas

As popular as Nikki Bella was in the ring, she became a mainstream celebrity because of the WWE reality series Total Divas.

While multiple women from the company were featured on the show throughout its run, Bella admitted that she still got a lot of hate from people in the back due to the popularity of the show.

"That brought in a lot of hate within people in the back. Some people were super supportive, then there were some that were hating and some got the mic, and they just really expressed it," Nikki Bella said. "It gave me great fire and it made for great story, but I wish people wouldn't have believed it beyond that."

Nikki further revealed that she had to endure the hate she received while still trying to further the Women's Revolution in WWE.

"Some of the stuff that was said to me, on a hot mic, with not even realizing. I remember being disappointed like, 'we just took five steps back' from tearing these barriers down and breaking them. We still shattered them, but it took even more work, and I have to live with this hate in this industry, and it's hard on me because I love wrestling, but I have to carry this cloud of hate with me." [H/T: Fightful]

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo



- Nikki Bella on The Sessions podcast



Full quotes: “They push who they want the crowd to be behind. Perception is reality. That is WWE to a T. Even though the fans think they own it, no, they laugh in the back. 'No, we own you at the end of the day.'”- Nikki Bella on The Sessions podcastFull quotes: wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/nikki… “They push who they want the crowd to be behind. Perception is reality. That is WWE to a T. Even though the fans think they own it, no, they laugh in the back. 'No, we own you at the end of the day.'” - Nikki Bella on The Sessions podcast Full quotes: wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/nikki… https://t.co/UXzlrCdWrw

What do you make of Nikki Bella's comments? Would you like to see her come back and compete inside the squared circle once again? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Nikki Bella return to the ring in the future? Yes No 0 votes