  • Saraya (fka Paige) recalls getting into a wild brawl after Natalya got called the "n-bomb" at a party

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 05, 2025 10:27 GMT
Saraya recently left AEW. (Image via her Instagram)
Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion

Popular women's wrestler Saraya (fka Paige) recently departed from AEW. Even though her stint in the Jacksonville-based company was underwhelming and short-lived, she held the AEW Women's World Championship once.

While The Anti-Diva's AEW run underdelivered, she enjoyed immense success in WWE. She was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion and held the now-defunct WWE Divas Championship twice. Furthermore, she was a regular on "Total Divas," a reality TV show that ran for nine whole seasons. This show was chaotic, unpredictable, and quite popular among fans. It had many unscripted fights and disagreements. Interestingly, in a recent appearance on Lightweights Podcast, the former Paige revealed an incident that was cut from airing on TV.

Saraya spoke about the time she was at a house party at Fandango's when a drunk woman began misbehaving with her and former Women's World Champion Natalya, calling the latter "the n-bomb." Eventually, the 32-year-old severely beat up this inebriated woman.

"She calls Natty the n-bomb, and I was like, 'what the f**k,' and then she starts talking a bunch of s**t to her ... I had like a snapback on and she just smacks the back of it and knocks it off and I got so mad, and then I just head-butted her and I'm on the floor just f***ing going off on her."
Saraya continued:

"Then I'm dragging this girl and I'm like f***ing shoving her face in the carpet, like she pissed, like she's a dog, it's just like, 'you stupid b***h, like how dare you f***ing talk to us like that ... we could not put that on air." [H/T Wrestling Inc]
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is open to battle Saraya

There are strong speculations that The Anti-Diva is going to re-sign with WWE soon. Many current stars in the company desire to mix it up with her including reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, the 30-year-old said that she is open to wrestle The Anti-Diva:

"I’m sure that Paige wants to take me on. I grew up watching Paige. I’m open, I’m open," said Morgan.

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Saraya. However, the internet will certainly go berserk if she returns to WWE.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
