Saraya (fka Paige) on relationship with WWE Hall of Famer: "We were married to each other"

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently opened up about her chemistry with a WWE Hall of Famer. The Glampire also joked about how she was "married" to the legend.

Saraya and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella are close friends in real life. Nikki is known for her memorable run in the Stamford-based promotion, where she became a two-time Divas Champion. While she is not quite active in the ring nowadays, Nikki was seen in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match.

On her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya discussed how Nikki Bella was her wrestling soulmate during their time in WWE, recalling their feud and matches from 2014 and 2015. The former Paige said she and Nikki were "married" to each other, competing in stellar matches together.

“Nikki Bella. She was amazing, dude. Like, we were married to each other for a good amount of time. We didn’t have to go in there and plan anything. We just wrestled. It was really fun. We also knew the finish. We had to know the finish, but it was just really easy with her. AJ [Lee] was cool, but our storyline wasn’t actually a long period of time. Everyone thinks it was really long, but [it] wasn’t. It was only like a few short months. But with Nikki, I was married to her for a minute,” Saraya said. [H/T: ewrestlingnews.com]

Saraya (fka Paige) recently teased a WWE return

After Saraya announced her departure from AEW earlier this year, she has been rumored to make a WWE return. Recently, a fan on X shared a clip of the former Paige's blockbuster return on RAW in 2017. The former Divas Champion noticed the post and wrote that she could make a better comeback, possibly teasing a return.

"I could do better.. 😌"

Only time will tell if Saraya shows up on WWE TV for a final run as an in-ring competitor.

