A history-making former WWE Superstar teased her return to WWE after three years away on social media, and she didn't even wait for half an hour until RAW went off the air.

Ad

The main event of RAW saw a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso, which ended in a DQ following the interference of CM Punk. After that, Logan Paul knocked Jey Uso out cold in an off-air moment.

But this is about a superstar who isn't even with the company. That is none other than Paige, fka Saraya, the youngest female champion on the main roster. She teased, topping her return to RAW with another huge one posted less than 20 minutes after the red brand went off the air.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

As you probably know, Paige is officially done with AEW after a three-year stint with the company. The instant speculation is that she could be WWE-bound again, although nothing concrete proves that.

There is no denying that Paige was a big part of the Divas/Women's Revolution that took place after 2015. Her NXT and main roster success laid the foundation for many years of success for the women.

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More