  WWE legend returns to cost Seth Rollins a World Title win on RAW and proceeds to destroy his faction

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 06, 2025 02:51 GMT
An insane conclusion to RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Seth Rollins was in the main event of Monday Night RAW, where he challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. His World Title win didn't happen as a WWE legend returned to cost him.

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman managed to goad "Main Event" Jey Uso into putting his World Title on the line against Seth Rollins. It worked, and the match was official.

As Rollins looked like he was in a prime position to pick up the win, there were two interferences. One saw Sami Zayn come back following the attack from last week to take out Bron Breakker, but it was the WWE legend CM Punk, who made his comeback and directly cost Seth Rollins a World Title win.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

It seems like the duo of Rollins and Bron Breakker doesn't have the numbers game on their side anymore. In week one post-WrestleMania, CM Punk was quickly taken out. In week two, Sami Zayn fell victim to the group.

What was interesting was that the Jey Uso-Logan Paul feud was hardly picked up again on this episode of RAW, and it looks like we may not see it again at Backlash 2025.

Interestingly, there are only five matches on the card so far.

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
