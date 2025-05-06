WWE legend returns to cost Seth Rollins a World Title win on RAW and proceeds to destroy his faction

Seth Rollins was in the main event of Monday Night RAW, where he challenged Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. His World Title win didn't happen as a WWE legend returned to cost him.

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman managed to goad "Main Event" Jey Uso into putting his World Title on the line against Seth Rollins. It worked, and the match was official.

As Rollins looked like he was in a prime position to pick up the win, there were two interferences. One saw Sami Zayn come back following the attack from last week to take out Bron Breakker, but it was the WWE legend CM Punk, who made his comeback and directly cost Seth Rollins a World Title win.

It seems like the duo of Rollins and Bron Breakker doesn't have the numbers game on their side anymore. In week one post-WrestleMania, CM Punk was quickly taken out. In week two, Sami Zayn fell victim to the group.

What was interesting was that the Jey Uso-Logan Paul feud was hardly picked up again on this episode of RAW, and it looks like we may not see it again at Backlash 2025.

Interestingly, there are only five matches on the card so far.

