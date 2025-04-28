Saraya (fka Paige) reveals she had instant regret after AEW debut for a shocking reason

Former AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya (fka Paige), disclosed how she regretted her in-ring return after her All Elite Wrestling debut. She also revealed the reason why she regretted it.
Back in 2018, Saraya had to announce her retirement from in-ring competition due to a neck injury. Nevertheless, the erstwhile Paige made her blockbuster return from injury with her AEW debut in 2022. She went on to have a decent in-ring run after injury, winning the Women's World title as well.
Meanwhile, Saraya recalled how she received massive online backlash following her in-ring return in Tony Khan's promotion due to a promo that fans didn't like. Speaking with Andro Mammo recently, Saraya admitted how the online backlash made her regret the decision of coming back:
“It was a weird feeling. Honestly, I was so excited to be able to wrestle again, and I couldn’t believe I was ever going to wrestle again, so it was a miracle. Then the week after I did a promo, which wasn’t very good, and I know it wasn’t, I just got in my head. I got a lot of nerves and stuff like that, and had a lot of anxiety and I didn’t do a good job, and then they completely tore me apart online. Tore me apart. It made me think I made a mistake coming back, and I was like, what have I done?" [H/T Ringside News]
Saraya (fka Paige) on how she dealt with the online backlash
After recalling the severe online backlash she received after her AEW debut in 2022, Saraya also disclosed how she handled the criticism. In the same interview, she revealed that she had to delete social media and not listen to the fans to deal with the backlash:
"Time, and deleting social media, getting reps in and stuff like that because I did not want to listen to what they were saying, because they can be cruel. The AEW fans especially, wow, and anyone that comes over there, holy crap. It’s crazy, Even if they didn’t like the Saraya gimmick or didn’t like what I was doing, or didn’t like how I was booked, I didn’t care. I was having fun.” [H/T Ringside News]
Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW after over two years with the company. Only time will tell what the future has in store for the erstwhile Paige.