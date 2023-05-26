Saraya (fka Paige) says WWE 'dropped the ball big time' with her real-life brother

Saraya (fka Paige) recently voiced her disappointment with WWE's handling of her brother Zac Zodiac's story, missing out on an opportunity with him.

She expressed her desire to see her brother's journey showcased, especially considering the success of the movie Fighting With My Family, which focused on her own life. She believes the Stamford-based promotion missed a golden opportunity by not fully utilizing their family's narrative.

Speaking on an interview with the Mark Hoke Show, Saraya expressed her brother's story is an even more compelling underdog tale, and WWE dropped the ball big time on him:

"He never got the opportunity in WWE. They never gave him the time of day. He did all these tryouts and they never [gave him a shot]. After the movie, I feel like they dropped the ball big time with him. That could have been the ultimate underdog story right there. Years and years spent trying to make it," Saraya said. [H/T - Fightful]

While Fighting With My Family sheds light on their family's wrestling journey, Saraya hopes that her brother will one day get the recognition and platform he deserves, allowing his remarkable underdog story to inspire and captivate audiences.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya reveals Tony Khan's promise of a dark match for her brother in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has assured Saraya that her brother Zak Zodiac will be given an opportunity in a dark match in All Elite Wrestling.

During an interview on The Mark Hoke Show podcast, Saraya revealed that Tony Khan was supportive and had a conversation with Zak about his visa status.

"I would love to see my brother get his movie. There were two stories, and there was Zak. I just got him his visa. Tony was awesome. He took the time to speak to Zak and was like, 'Do you have a visa?' 'No, I don't.' 'Well, I'd put you in a dark match right now, but you have to have a visa.' 'You got it," Saraya said.

Saraya expressed being thankful for Tony's assistance in getting Zak his visa, and it seems like an exciting opportunity may be on the horizon for him in AEW.

