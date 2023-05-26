Tony Khan reportedly assured 2-time WWE Divas champion he'd give her brother a match in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly assured two-time WWE Divas champion Saraya (fka Paige), that her brother Zak Zodiac will be given a dark match opportunity in All Elite Wrestling.

Zak Zodiac who regularly competes in the UK, has previously appeared in the Jacksonville-based promotion crowd to support his sister. However, he is yet to make his in-ring debut on AEW television. Saraya expressed her desire to see her brother's story come to life.

During an interview on The Mark Hoke Show podcast, Saraya expressed her desire to see her brother, Zak Zodiac have his own movie and shared her conversation with Tony Khan.

"I would love to see my brother get his movie. There were two stories, and there was Zack. I just got him his visa. Tony was awesome. He took the time to speak to Zack and was like, 'Do you have a visa?' 'No, I don't.' 'Well, I'd put you in a dark match right now, but you have to have a visa.' 'You got it," Saraya said.

Futhermore, she revealed that Tony Khan agreed to offer her brother a dark match opportunity:

"Now, with AEW, Tony without even thinking, was like, 'Yeah, I'll give you a dark match. Sure.' I was like, 'I'll just get him his visa.' I got him his visa, it should be here in August, which is awesome. I'd love to see his story where he finally makes it. His is an even bigger underdog story." [H/T- Fightful]

With Tony Khan's support and willingness to provide Zak with an opportunity, it seems that Zodiac's debut in AEW is imminent.

Zak Zodiac set to make impact at AEW's All In PPV

Zak Zodiac has his sights set on making his AEW debut at the upcoming All In event. The promotion recently announced their highly anticipated pay-per-view, which will be held at London's Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

Taking to Twitter, Zak expressed his determination to seize the opportunity, stating that he will work tirelessly to make his mark.

"August 27th, Wembley stadium! @Saraya comes home and ill be working my backside off to get an opportunity. IT'S TIME," Zodiac tweeted.

With Saraya's support and efforts, Zak could not only make his mark on the US audience but also secure a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

