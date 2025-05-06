Saraya (fka Paige) sends a message after Big E gets engaged to WWE Superstar's sister

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya (fka Paige) recently sent a message to Big E after he got engaged to a WWE star's sister. Multiple other stars also reacted to the great news.
Big E has been out of action due to a neck injury since 2022. Amid his absence from the squared circle, the former WWE World Champion has been working as an analyst for the Stamford-based promotion. Big E recently announced that he got engaged to SmackDown Superstar Michin's sister, Kris Yim.
On Instagram, Big E posted some beautiful pictures with his fiancée. The former New Day member also sent the following message to Kris and the hosts of the event:
"I can’t wait to be your husband, @krisyim. Thank you, @lastsuppersociety, for making this day perfect."
You can view E's post below.
Multiple personalities from the pro wrestling world congratulated Big E and Kris on their engagement. Former WWE and AEW star Saraya sent the following message to the couple in the comments section of E's Instagram post:
"Congrats!!! 👏👏🎉🎉🎉," she wrote.
Saraya (fka Paige) teases a return to WWE
Earlier this year, Saraya announced her departure from AEW after over two years with the company. Since then, fans have been speculating about the former Paige's potential WWE comeback. The former Divas Champion recently teased a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.
A fan on X recently recalled Saraya's blockbuster WWE comeback in 2017, claiming no female star could top that. Saraya noticed the post and teased a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion with the following message:
"I could do better.. 😌"
The Anti-Diva found much success in WWE as a wrestler and on-screen authority figure. Fans will have to wait and see if she actually ends up returning to her old stomping ground.