Saraya fka Paige shares her biggest fear about re-signing with WWE in the Triple H era

Saraya recently made her debut on AEW. She is a former WWE Women's Champion. The English star recently opened up about what she was most afraid of if she re-resigned with WWE.

The former Paige has been wrestling since the age of 15. She was part of the WWE roster for over a decade and made history by becoming the first-ever female wrestler to hold the top titles in NXT and WWE at the same time. Unfortunately, a slew of injuries forced her to stop wrestling.

The former Women's champion was a special guest on the latest episode of The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette. During the episode, Saraya talked about her time in WWE and also her jump on AEW.

She mentioned that both she and Triple H had discussed her role in WWE. But one of the main reasons she chose to become All Elite was because Tony Khan gave her a lot of freedom on what she wanted to do.

Following up, she also stated that she was afraid to re-sign with WWE as she was worried that she might not be allowed to wrestle and be forced to sit at home once again.

"What if they don't let me do what I want and I get stuck sitting at home again not doing anything?" Saraya said [H/T WrestlingInc]

The AEW star further mentioned that she is also interested in building a career outside the world of professional wrestling.

Saraya is cleared to wrestle

Since Saraya made her debut on AEW, she has been feuding with former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. But the question on many people's minds was whether she would be cleared to wrestle or not.

Last night on AEW Dynamite, the former Paige cleared all doubts and broke the news that she was cleared by the doctors to wrestle.

She will make her in-ring debut at this month's Full Gear pay-per-view against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

