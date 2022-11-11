Former Divas Champion discloses why she jumped ship to AEW despite Triple H wanting her in WWE

AEW and WWE have been silently competing to capture the best talent ever since Triple H took the helm of the biggest wrestling promotion. In a recent interview, Saraya (FKA Paige) revealed why she opted to go with Tony Khan over The Game.

Tony Khan and Triple H run two very different promotions but compared to Vince McMahon, talent has far nicer things to say about the men. Saraya notably had a close relationship with the D-Generation X frontman, who pushed her to the top of NXT. Despite this, the star seems to have bigger plans when it comes to AEW.

During her recent appearance The Sessions with Renee Paquette, the Anti-Diva recalled a conversation she had with Triple H:

"I was speaking to WWE, and I was just like Hun [Triple H] - he was confused why I just left WWE, and I was like 'No, I’m not like that!' But he was out because he had the heart issues... He didn’t just know. He’s just really sweet, he’s just fantastic." [H/T Bodyslam.net]

Saraya continued, noting that she hoped to create something in Tony Khan's promotion instead:

"I was like: 'I remember telling you I can go back there' and he was going to make my schedule easier, and I felt I can really do that. The thing that swayed me was AEW is a new fresh company, and I am like probably benefit from it. Tony just offered me so much freedom." [H/T Bodyslam.net]

The 29-year-old was recently cleared to wrestle yet again. However, she's received a mixed reaction instead of universal praise. Fans took to social media after she announced her clearing during the recent AEW Dynamite episode, and many seem to be concerned.

Saraya has had to deal with a ton of negative backlash online and recently clapped back at an AEW fan for questioning her clearing's validity

The Anti-Diva took to social media after Dynamite to share what many believed was the official clearance letter from the doctor. However, many quickly pointed out that the letter included a typo and was oddly phrased.

In a now-deleted Tweet, one fan claimed that the star was publishing a fake letter. In response to this, Saraya promptly shut the fan down.

"Omg. The address. Number. Name of dr is on there. I ASKED for that note. So I can frame it and post it and he was kind of enough to do it. The 6 page dictation he wrote with a full break down, analysis and conclusion was awesome I just wanted to see that ONE sentence. For me," Saraya tweeted.

While many are happy to see the star return to the ring and sign with AEW, it doesn't seem like it will be smooth sailing for Saraya going forward.

