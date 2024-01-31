Saraya (fka Paige) shares picture with 10-year WWE veteran who is reportedly AEW bound

Saraya (fka Paige) recently shared a picture of herself standing alongside her former colleague, who is a WWE veteran and rumored to arrive in AEW soon. The veteran being discussed here is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). Another former WWE Superstar, AJ Lee, was also in the picture.

Saraya, Mone, and Lee are all former WWE Superstars. The three stars ruled the WWE women's division in the mid-2010s. Both Sasha Banks and AJ Lee have been Saraya's ex-rivals in WWE, but behind the screen, they are good friends.

Meanwhile, Mone has been reported to be joining AEW soon after the expiration of her NJPW contract. She left WWE in May 2022 and was heavily linked to the company once again, but it seems that talks have now hit a standstill.

That said, she recently shared a throwback picture from her old days in WWE, featuring herself, Mercedes Mone, and AJ Lee on her Instagram story.

Update on Mercedes Mone's arrival in AEW

Mercedes Mone was heavily rumored to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. But that didn't happen. While her former tag team partner, Naomi, who joined her during her WWE exit, made her return at the event, there was no sign of Mone.

According to fresh reports, she is heading to Tony Khan's company, not WWE. Mone and WWE were in talks but couldn't settle on a contract due to a financial gap. Meanwhile, sources have revealed that she is expected to be back in the ring by March.

Additionally, it was also stated that before her big return, she is planning to visit Japan. As it is just a visit, she won't stay there for long. Mone last wrestled at NJPW Resurgence, where she injured her ankle during her match against Willow Nightingale. She has been out of action since but has been spotted many times attending AEW and NJPW events.

