Saraya (fka Paige) shares reunion photos with former WWE star during Dynamite

AEW's Saraya is having a fantastic run right now. The Anti-Diva had more reason to be all smiles recently as she re-connected with a former WWE Superstar and best friend.

That wrestler is Vix Crow, fka Alicia Fox, whom she met up with during a taping of Dynamite. Saraya, fka Paige, and Crow have crossed paths on many occasions earlier during their time in WWE.

"Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl @VIX_CROW. She looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold," the tweet read.

Both wrestlers have had a tumultuous past in the world of wrestling. The British star's exit from WWE came in 2022. Her tenure in the Stamford-based company was wracked by controversy after she was suspended because she didn't adhere to the company's Wellness Policy in 2016. In 2018, Paige announced her retirement from the ring after suffering two severe neck injuries.

Vix has also spoken about her struggle with alcoholism in 2019. It affected her run in WWE as well. But all that seems to be in the past, as the former Alicia Fox is currently a free agent and is looking to make her way back into the ring.

Disco Inferno thinks an ex-WWE star was flirting with Saraya during one of Outcasts promos

The two-time WWE Diva's Champion is currently a part of The Outcasts, a stable that has Harley Cameron and Ruby Soho. During a recent promo, Cameron said that she would do 'anything' for both the women.

Speaking about the promo on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, former WCW star Disco Inferno said that she was possibly flirting with Saraya.

"She [Cameron] was making it obvious that she was flirting with Saraya. (...) I don't know if that's the story they were telling because that's what I got out of it," Disco said.

Konnan added:

"She was flirting with both of them, I think. It was a very weird segment. (...) She was like she would do anything for either one of the two, and she was like, 'Yo chill,'" he said.

