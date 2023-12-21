Saraya (fka Paige) shockingly loses on AEW in-ring return

Former multi-time Women's Champion Saraya shockingly lost an important opportunity on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash.

The former Divas Champion squared off against Riho for number one contender’s match for the AEW Women’s World Championship at the upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view. The titleholder, Timeless Toni Storm, was at commentary to keep a close eye on the encounter to find out her next challenger.

Moreover, this was Saraya's first in-ring bout after nearly a month of being absent from in-ring competition. She was last seen competing as a part of a six-woman tag team match while also conveniently taking a break from social media at the same time.

It was a back-and-forth contest between the two superstars with a string of impressive moves and near-falls towards the closing of the bout. However, it was Riho who connected with the double knee strike on the former AEW Women's Champion and pinned her shoulders to the mat.

Moreover, there was a brief stare-off between Riho and Storm after her win, not before a series of strikes were traded before Mariah May's arrival cut short the fight that gave Toni Storm the opening to retreat.

As for Saraya, she might have missed out on a big opportunity for now, but it could be in no time before she finds her way back into the women's title picture.

