Saraya (fka Paige) breaks social media silence

AEW star Saraya, fka Paige, recently revealed the reason for her absence from Twitter. The star is usually known for her rather controversial tweets.

Bryan Danielson has been the talk of the town after being disclosed as part of the disciplinary committee that fired CM Punk following his altercation with Jack Perry. Since then, jokes have been rife, about him fining wrestlers for misconduct in-ring, backstage, or even on social media.

Recently on Twitter, a user asked the reason for Saraya's absence from the platform, accompanied by a photo of the American Dragon, implying that Saraya was probably fined by the latter. To this tweet, she replied saying that she had taken a long break from social media on her own, and not because someone told her to.

"I took a long social media break. Not because anyone told me not to haha. Ain’t no one telling s**t about my Twitter I can do what I want," wrote Saraya.

You can take a look at the tweet here.

Saraya wrestled her latest bout on AEW Rampage where she lost to Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, and Skye Blue alongside Ruby Soho and Anna Jay.

Saraya talked about how she deals with social media criticism

The former AEW Women's Champion has been dealing with social media criticism for years now.

While speaking with the Cruz Show, Saraya talked about how she deals with such situations.

"Right now, I have a social media cleanse where I completely take it off my phone. I don't read the comments. I don't see girls that look ten times better than me. I don't see that kind of stuff. I try to avoid it. That's a big part of it. The environment you put yourself in, the crew you have around you. You can have people who bring you down, or you can have people that elevate you. Those are the people I like to be around, we all elevate each other. Social media is hell. The devil," said Saraya.

Saraya is also known for her time in WWE as Paige before departing from the promotion in 2022.

