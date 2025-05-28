Saraya (fka Paige) shows off impressive body transformation ahead of AEW Dynamite

Saraya (fka Paige) took to social media today to show off her impressive body transformation. This comes after she left AEW earlier this year.

When Saraya first joined AEW in 2022, she was pushed as one of the top stars in the women's division and even won the AEW Women's World Championship. However, after losing the title, she endured a creative slump and was involved in several lower-card storylines. This continued until she stopped appearing on television.

Earlier this year, the former WWE star announced that she was no longer with the Jacksonville-based promotion. It now looks like it's clear what the Anti-Diva was up to during the past few months.

The former AEW star recently took to social media to showcase an image of her new physique, which showed her looking incredibly fit. It seems like the Anti-Diva has been hitting the gym intensely for the past few months.

"Slowly getting back in shape 💪 ❤️‍🔥"

Saraya breaks silence after a fan tried to kiss her

Saraya is one of the most popular women in professional wrestling. As a result, she takes part in frequent signings and conventions. However, during a recent signing in Ontario, California, a wrestling fan apparently tried to kiss the former WWE star.

The Anti-Diva posted a video on her social media platform stating that she was safe at the moment. She also noted that she is a known hugger who loves to hug her fans. However, going forward, she'll be sticking to handshakes just to be on the safer side.

"Obviously, I tweeted out that a fan tried to kiss me during my signing, actually during my photo ops, to be exact. And I just want to - obviously put it out there first that I'm okay. I've been getting a lot of texts, tweets, calls, everything imaginable to make sure I'm good. I promise you, I'm good. I managed to get away, and he ended up leaving, so it's good. But I just wanna put a PSA out there - I am a hugger, I've always been a hugger when it comes to my fans, but going forward I would love if we just stick to handshakes, just to be safer, and just to have a little bit of a boundary. We shouldn't have to worry about that kind of stuff," said former WWE star Saraya. [ 0:05 - 0:49]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Saraya.

