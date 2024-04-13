Saraya (fka Paige) threatens to beat up WWE Hall of Famer if AEW star wins big match

Saraya has threatened to beat up a former WWE Superstar as her husband was rooting against the star's brother. The star being discussed is Brie Bella.

Saraya has been a top star in the women's division since arriving in 2022. She had been part of a faction named The Outcasts, along with Ruby Soho, for many months. The rifts between the duo began once Ruby was dating Angelo Parker. For weeks, she tried to separate them secretly.

However, once Ruby knew about her schemes, she betrayed her. Their team disbanded when Soho left the ring during a tag team match against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

The former AEW Women's World Champion's brother, Zak, recently signed with AEW in February 2024 and will debut at AEW, where he will face "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker on tonight's Rampage. Recently, the American Dragon tweeted in support of Angelo Parker and said he would help him plant an Orchard if the latter wins.

Earlier today, Saraya took to Twitter and responded to Danielson's tweet, saying she would beat his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, if Cool Hands scored a victory tonight.

"If he wins I’m gonna beat up Brie just because you tweeted this. @NikkiAndBrie @AEW," she wrote.

Bryan Danielson's wife, Brie, was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with her sister, Nikki Bella.

Vince Russo compared the AEW debut of Saraya and Mercedes Mone

The 31-year-old star debuted in 2022 at the Jacksonville-based promotion after seven years of retirement, while Mercedes debuted in March 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he talked about how Saraya's debut is bigger than The CEO's.

"Paige made her big comeback in AEW when we thought she was never gonna wrestle again. She was on the shelf for so long. Huge comeback. What happened with that? I mean, Paige coming back and wrestling again was 10 times bigger than Mercedes Mone coming back and wrestling,'' said the former WWE writer.

The former Women's AEW World Champion wrestled her last match in February.

