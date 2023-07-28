Saraya gives honest response to fan claiming he liked her better as WWE's Paige

Saraya is best known for her WWE tenure as Paige, and while she's clearly done with the promotion, fans can't shake her run from their memories. Recently the Anti-Diva addressed a fan who heavily criticized her current AEW run.

Saraya's WWE main roster debut is still often praised online since she went from a major player in NXT to the Divas Champion after defeating AJ Lee. Despite coming out of retirement to sign with AEW, fans have seemingly not been happy with her run in the promotion so far.

In response to an X-user (Twitter user) who said he liked her better in WWE, Saraya initially said she understands. However, the star pointed out that his preference falls flat because she believes he doesn't watch AEW.

"I understand! It’s absolutely valid to like one character over another. Whether you prefer me as Paige or prefer me as Saraya the thing I don’t like is how do you know if you don’t like something if you never watched something to even validate your opinion? haha."

SARAYA @Saraya I understand! It’s absolutely valid to like one character over another. Whether you prefer me as Paige or prefer me as Saraya the thing I don’t like is how do you know if you don’t like something if you never watched something to even validate your opinion? haha twitter.com/daabadguy/stat…

The fan notably clarified in a following X that he doesn't actually watch WWE either, due to the PG13 content. Saraya has notably had to face a lot of criticism ever since her first promo in AEW, but she's yet to allow that to hold her back.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Could the former WWE Divas Champion be unhappy with her recent AEW booking?

Saraya was recently involved in The Outcasts storyline, where it seemed like AEW was building up toward a women's Blood And Guts match. However, this never came to fruition, and it seems that the Anti-Diva isn't too happy about it.

Fans recently spotted that the AEW star liked an X-User's post wherein they criticized the Outcasts storyline. The fan notably called it a "waste of time," which led to many believing that the star agreed with him.

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman @PatrickEireWres Kinda feels like the Outcasts story was a big waste of time. Obviously there’s no controlling the Hayter injury but we didn’t get Blood and Guts out of it, the whole surrounding division paused and it feels like very little was accomplished broadly in the first half of the year.

This doesn't explicitly indicate that she full-heartedly agrees with the fan, as Saraya could likely have just liked the post because she found it entertaining. Only time will tell, but at this stage, it would be surprising if she ever returned to WWE.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023