Saraya (fka Paige) seemingly unhappy with her AEW booking; likes interesting tweets

Saraya (fka Paige) revolutionized the women's division during her time in WWE and vowed to do the same when she stepped foot in AEW.

Though the Anti-Diva has kept herself limited in the ring competition due to a medical condition called endometriosis, her alliance with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho as The Outcasts has helped bring the spotlight to the women's division.

However, the trio has been absent from television lately, and their long-running feud with the AEW homegrown seems to be going nowhere. Jamie Hayter's untimely injury may have halted the company's plans for a rubber match between the two teams, possibly at Blood and Guts.

Amidst her absence, the British star liked a tweet that implied how AEW had dropped the ball with the Outcasts.

"Kinda feels like the Outcasts story was a big waste of time. Obviously, there’s no controlling the Hayter injury but we didn’t get Blood and Guts out of it, the whole surrounding division paused and it feels like very little was accomplished broadly in the first half of the year."

Ibou, of WrestlePurists @BackupHangman @PatrickEireWres Kinda feels like the Outcasts story was a big waste of time. Obviously there’s no controlling the Hayter injury but we didn’t get Blood and Guts out of it, the whole surrounding division paused and it feels like very little was accomplished broadly in the first half of the year.

Saraya also liked Fightful's Denise Salcedo's tweet from last night's Dynamite, where a fan was spotted holding up a "Book The Women's Divison Better" sign.

However, The Glampire liked another tweet praising AEW, which quashes any speculation of two-time Divas Champion being unhappy with the company:

"AEW is fantastic! I think people are timid about trying something new, but they are really missing out. AEW feels like the style of show that for us into watching wrestling as kids! Keep killing it!!! You have undeniable talent."

Dr. Britt Baker wants a rematch against Saraya at AEW All In

Dr. Britt Baker and Saraya have been at each other's throats since late last year. The two female stars even clashed at Full Gear, which saw the Anti-Diva return to in-ring action for the first time in almost four years.

The former Paige defeated Baker on one of the most emotional nights of the year. The loss has been eating The Doctor up inside since then, and now she wants a rematch.

Speaking on My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, the former AEW Women's Champion promised to avenge her loss to Saraya in front of her mom at AEW All In:

"Honestly, I would say probably Saraya, because I want to get a win back on her so bad. And to wrestle her in her home country and to beat her there, that for me would be the sweetest revenge ever because she beat me her first match back in what felt like a decade. So I'm still recovering from that. My pride is a little shot. I would love to wrestle Saraya and pin her in front of her mom," she said.

After failing to win the Women's Owen Hart tournament, Britt Baker returned to winning ways by defeating Kayla Sparks and Taya Valkyrie on recent episodes of Dynamite.

Will the Anti-Diva return to resume her feud with The Doctor? Only time will tell.

