"I'm ready to take all the championships" - Former WWE Divas Champion puts Toni Storm on notice ahead of AEW All In

Toni Storm seemingly has another hurdle to leap off, this time in the form of a familiar face. Two-time WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) has expressed interest in claiming the AEW Women's World Championship.

As a part of The Outcasts, Saraya has been a regular feature on the Jacksonville-based promotion alongside Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. The menacing trio has been running rampant on the AEW programming with their devious heel antics.

With limited in-ring outings since her AEW arrival, things haven't been smooth for the 30-year-old in recent times. Her last in-ring appearance on Dynamite garnered flak for unfortunate botches and lack of intensity. Although stamping her presence every week, she has been away from in-ring action since May 31.

However, the former Divas Champion has pledged to clinch all the gold present on the AEW shelf. In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, here's what Saraya had to say:

“I mean, I can’t go into another company without becoming the champ. So Jamie Hayter’s next. I would love to have a Wembley match for a championship. I would love to win the championship off Jamie or have a friendly one with Toni. Hopefully, we can just lay down and let it be easy like that. I don’t want to have to fight-fight her. I would hate to fight-fight Toni. She’s wonderful. But I’m ready to take all the championships. I’m ready to take them all,” said Saraya. [H/T: RingSideNews]

Top AEW star heaped praise on Toni Storm and Saraya

Toni Storm and Saraya have been prominent acts for Tony Khan's promotion ever since their arrival. While Toni rose up the ranks in All Elite Wrestling, the former Paige was already a global phenomenon since her WWE days.

The wrestling duo has turned many heads with their performances, and the former TNT Champion Wardlow is one of them.

Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wardlow claimed to be a huge fan of Storm and Saraya:

"I am a big fan. Very happy to have her [Saraya] on the roster. She brings a presence to the company. I am just a big fan and I think she will help us do big things (...) Everything I just said about Saraya, you could say about Toni Storm. Big fan, she has a great presence. They are both athletic, they are both bad as* chicks, and they are both gonna do huge things," said Wardlow.

Given her popularity and abilities, many believe that Saraya can elevate the women's division to further heights. It remains to be seen if the two friends will turn foe down the line.

