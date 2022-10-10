"You just straight up lying for clicks" - Saraya (fka Paige) fires back at a fan for questioning AEW doctors clearing her in-ring return

AEW star Saraya has fired back at a fan on social media for questioning whether it's a good idea for the company's chief doctor Michael Sampson to clear her for in-ring action.

Dave Meltzer reported on October 7 in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the former WWE Superstar had been given the green light to return to the ring by AEW's doctors. However, not everyone thought it was a good idea.

The AEW star spotted one of these tweets made about her return and clapped back at them, claiming that they were just trying to make stuff up to get more clicks after the tweet mentioned that approximately 15 doctors hadn't cleared her in WWE.

"I’ll bite on this because… Bro. You just straight up lying for clicks. Tf. 15 drs?!?! I learn something new about myself everyday on here. Insane. Hahahaha also you’re getting your Drs mixed up because Dr Sampson saves lives," Tweeted @Saraya.

SARAYA @Saraya JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Paige has been cleared by AEW DR Sampson.



I hope it goes well



But keep in mind, Paige wasnt cleared by 15 drs who evaluated her neck beforehand



Sampson has been accused of numerous unethical decisions



Hmm just seems fishy to me



Ngl Im scared for Paige



The AEW star was forced to retire in 2018 due to persistent neck injuries, similar to how performers like Edge had to retire.

However, the green light has been given, and it seems as if fans of All Elite Wrestling won't have to wait much longer before they see the former Paige wrestle once again.

Saraya seems to have her sights set on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

From the moment she stepped out onto the entrance ramp on the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite, AEW fans have wanted to know one thing: when will Saraya take on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.?

After exchanging some not-so-savory words on the September 28 edition of Dynamite, Baker, and Saraya finally came to blows for the first time on the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite on October 5.

The former WWE Superstar also got physical with Baker's good friend Rebel, prompting many fans to be excited at the prospect of this blockbuster dream match edging ever closer.

