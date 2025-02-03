Saraya issues major personal update amid AEW absence; receives message from top WWE star

Saraya has been making waves even during her absence from AEW with a new venture. She accomplished a huge milestone recently, which left her former WWE peer sending out a congratulatory message.

The star in question is WWE veteran Natalya. The Anti-Diva announced she was penning her autobiography, "Saraya: Hell in Boot," and releasing it on various platforms last year. In her book, she spoke about her professional and personal life experiences, and it became a huge success.

The AEW top star recently took to her X to announce that her autobiography had clinched the No.1 position in audiobooks. Furthermore, witnessing her recent milestone, Saraya next eyed her book to become a New York Times best-seller:

"I’m number 1 in audio book now too!! Make sure you purchase from all platforms!! We gonna be New York Times best seller babayyy!!."

This led to a current WWE veteran and her former colleague, Natalya, sending out her heartiest congratulations for her success:

"Amazing!!!!! So proud of you!!!!"

Saraya broke silence on her split from Ronnie Radke after six years

While Saraya has experienced immense professional success, things in her personal life took a turn. Following multiple speculations, she recently confirmed her breakup from musician Ronnie Radke after six years in an interview with TMZ Sports.

The former three-time WWE Divas Champion cited their busy schedules as the reason for their split. Moreover, the duo even believed that they were better off as friends than as a couple:

“I’m doing great, it was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends. The schedule got crazy, and he’s getting bigger and so much busier, and so am I, so it is what it is. He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t.” [H/T: RingsideNews]

Moreover, the Anti-Diva is currently on hiatus from AEW after Tony Khan granted her time off. So, it will be interesting to see how she will be inserted into the company's creative plans following her return.

