Saraya lashes out at fan; comes to the defense of male AEW star

Saraya came to the defense of a top AEW star and lashed at a fan on social media today.

Will Ospreay is one of the most acclaimed professional wrestlers in the world. Last year, he sent shockwaves through the industry when he announced that he was signing with AEW. After the announcement, it was revealed that he turned down a contract offer from WWE to join AEW because the latter promotion offered him a better payday.

Recently, Triple H was thought to have taken a shot at Will Ospreay during an interview where he talked about free agents not wanting to suffer the grind of WWE's schedule. Ospreay responded on AEW Dynamite by taking shots at Triple H's relationship with Stephanie McMahon, and the wrestling world has still not stopped speaking about it.

A fan recently took to social media to make fun of Ospreay for thinking that flying back and forth between the US and England was a grind. Saraya immediately shut down the fan for his comments by stating that traveling and switching time zones could also be a grind on the body.

"That IS a grind. That’s rough on your body to be traveling so much, switching time zones etc.. People taking this as an opportunity to dog on ANYONE is too chronically online. All wrestlers should be respected for what they do to be a success in this business. It’s a difficult job that we LOVE to do but it can be rough for different reasons."

Eric Bischoff feels AEW star Will Ospreay should've been more creative in his response to Triple H

Following Triple H's interview, Will Ospreay was interviewed by Renee Paquette on AEW Dynamite, where he claimed that the only reason Triple H got his job was because he married the boss' daughter, Stephanie McMahon. This response has been the talk of the town since it was uttered on television.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said that Ospreay should've come up with a more creative response.

"But he's [Will Ospreay] an amazing talent and has amazing potential, and if he took it personally, I understand that, it's human nature. I kinda wish he would've been a little more creative; if you're gonna take a shot at someone, I'm gonna set aside the whole issue of even acknowledging the competition for right now, but if I'm Will Ospreay and I'm new to this market as he is and I'm trying to build a following, which he is."

So far, Ospreay's run in All Elite Wrestling has drawn rave reviews. It will be interesting to see whether that continues in the future.

