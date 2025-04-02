Saraya officially confirms next appearance after AEW departure

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW. The star has now confirmed her next appearance.

Ad

The former Paige joined AEW in 2022 and quickly established herself as one of the top women in the company, winning the AEW Women's World Championship. However, after losing the title, her prominence diminished, and she spent the better part of the last year in meaningless storylines. The Anti-Diva has not been seen on AEW TV since October 2024, fueling speculation about her future in the company. Amid her absence, she has been busy with the promotion and release of her book, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives."

Ad

Trending

The former WWE star took to social media to announce the dates for her "Hell in Boots" tour, which commences on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"More dates added! 🖤"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya initially thought her return to the ring was a mistake

Saraya suffered a serious neck injury after taking a kick from Mercedes Mone in a six-woman tag team match at a WWE house show in December 2017. The injury initially forced her to retire from in-ring competition. However, when she joined AEW, she was medically cleared to compete again and made an in-ring return.

Ad

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the Anti-Diva noted that she initially thought her returning to the ring was a mistake because her body was no longer used to taking bumps.

"Going back was so hard. My body was no longer a giant callus. I wasn’t a tough, giant scab any more - I was soft and to start taking all the bumps again was awful. I did think I’d made a mistake at first," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback