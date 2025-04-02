  • home icon
Saraya officially confirms next appearance after AEW departure

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 02, 2025 17:52 GMT
Saraya
Saraya is a former AEW Women's World Champion (source: AEW's YouTube channel)

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW. The star has now confirmed her next appearance.

The former Paige joined AEW in 2022 and quickly established herself as one of the top women in the company, winning the AEW Women's World Championship. However, after losing the title, her prominence diminished, and she spent the better part of the last year in meaningless storylines. The Anti-Diva has not been seen on AEW TV since October 2024, fueling speculation about her future in the company. Amid her absence, she has been busy with the promotion and release of her book, "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives."

The former WWE star took to social media to announce the dates for her "Hell in Boots" tour, which commences on April 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"More dates added! 🖤"

Check out her tweet here:

Saraya initially thought her return to the ring was a mistake

Saraya suffered a serious neck injury after taking a kick from Mercedes Mone in a six-woman tag team match at a WWE house show in December 2017. The injury initially forced her to retire from in-ring competition. However, when she joined AEW, she was medically cleared to compete again and made an in-ring return.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the Anti-Diva noted that she initially thought her returning to the ring was a mistake because her body was no longer used to taking bumps.

"Going back was so hard. My body was no longer a giant callus. I wasn’t a tough, giant scab any more - I was soft and to start taking all the bumps again was awful. I did think I’d made a mistake at first," she said. [H/T - Fightful]
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

