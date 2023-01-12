Saraya on the possibility of 6-time WWE Women's Champion debuting on AEW Dynamite tonight 

Saraya recently spoke up about a highly anticipated former WWE debutant for AEW Dynamite this week.

The WWE Superstar in question is Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

The CEO recently got the pro-wrestling world abuzz with her appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Despite being away from the active scene since walking out of the Stamford-based promotion in May 2022, Mone has retained her star status perfectly.

During a recent episode of DJ Whoo Kid's Shade45 show, Saraya was asked about Mercedes potentially appearing on tonight's Dynamite episode. The AEW star stated the following:

"I don't know. I wish I knew that. Even Meech, my manager, is constantly asking, and I'm like, 'I have no idea' I asked Tony Khan like, 'what's the deal?' I would love to [face her] in AEW because I'm there. Tony has a good relationship with New Japan and he loves New Japan. Sasha, I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her," said Saraya. [H/T: Fightful]

The former WWE Women's Champion rumored signing with AEW has caused Konnan to be concerned

While fans are quite enthusiastic about Mercedes Mone appearing in AEW, Konnan believes that there is reason to be concerned.

While The Jacksonville-based promotion has a star-studded roster, Tony Khan has often been accused of mishandling the booking. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan raised the same topic with regard to the former WWE Superstar possibly joining Tony Khan.

"Here's my problem with AEW. No shade again because you know people are gonna cry that oh, "he's talking bad about us." I'm just afraid, and all you gotta do is look at their past history. That Sasha [Banks] is going to be a big deal for a few couple weeks, and then they won't know what to do with her just like they didn't know what to do with 80% of the stars they brought in," Konnan said. [From 05:43 onwards]

It remains to be seen whether the rumors will prove true tonight on Dynamite.

Do you think Mercedes Mone should join AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

