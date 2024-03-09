"Saraya had potential… once" "British Bootleg Karrion Kross" - Fans appalled by AEW segment amidst SmackDown comparison

Saraya is going through an interesting feud right now, but fans seem pretty disillusioned with her acting skills in a promo that she recently cut. The creative quality of AEW programming is frequently called out, and sometimes, there are comparisons to the storylines and feuds in WWE as well.

When one particular promo featuring Sayara's dramatic and over-the-top acting hit the net, wrestling fans decided to pan it. The promo also had her real-life brother, Zak Zodiac, who recently made his AEW debut.

Fans seem to be pretty unforgiving for Saraya and her coterie. The Diva of Tomorrow is right now embroiled in a feud that sees her breaking up with her stable. The feud took a new twist with Zac attacking Angelo Parker while he was out on a date with Ruby Soho.

Saraya and Harley Cameron gang up on Soho. The feud has been heating up for a while now, and with the addition of Saraya's brother to the storyline, it remains to be seen where this one goes.

Mercedes Mone is coming to a stacked roster, featuring Saraya

The Women's roster in AEW has seen a stark change. Deonna Purrazzo and Queen Aminata have already joined the roster, while there are rumors that Mercedes Mone will make her appearance on the special episode of Dynamite, titled Dynamite: Big Business.

Toni Storm, who is one of the most famous female wrestlers currently, holds the AEW World Women's Championship, and there's every chance that Mone will target that one, if she does make her debut. Earlier,Timeless has defended the championship against Purrazzo at the wrestling special, Revolution.

When it comes to stables, the Outcasts is the one stable that seems to be almost broken down, what with Ruby Soho and the former AEW Women's World Champion now at loggerheads. Earlier,Toni Storm had also left the stable.

All of this looks very promising for the women's faction and for AEW to get a lift up on the ratings if they do it right.

A Mone debut will definitely be a big pop, but for some reason, the wrestler fka Sasha Banks has announced that she will be back to WWE eventually. which has made her AEW stint a temporary one in the minds of the wrestling fans. Be that as it may, fans are waiting for a Mone debut.

What do you think? Will Saraya be able to lift AEW's women's faction? Tell us in the comments section.

