Ruby Soho and former WWE star's date ruined after vicious backstage assault

Ruby Soho and another former WWE Superstar have just been attacked backstage as they were about to embark on their date.

Soho and Angelo Parker have recently gotten back together onscreen and are "dating" once more. Despite twists and turns in their story, they can finally spend time together. They were about to go on their date this week when they encountered unpleasant factors.

They were interrupted by Saraya, and she distracted Ruby Soho long enough for Zak Knight to come in and attack Angelo Parker with what looked to be a metal ladle. Last week on Rampage, Saraya revealed that her brother was officially a member of the promotion, and their first course of action was to go after the onscreen couple.

Ever since Ruby Soho turned on her, the former WWE Diva has been on a mission to get back at her and make her pay for leaving. Tonight was Saraya's first step in doing so, and it seems like it was all just a warning, and there may be more in store.

Fans will have to stay tuned to Rampage next week to see whether Soho and Parker will look to retaliate.

