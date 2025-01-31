Saraya reacts to fan post about 12-year-old WWE rivalry 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya recently reflected on a rivalry from her time with WWE. The 32-year-old star addressed a match she competed in nearly 12 years ago against Natalya.

Saraya made her mark in the pro wrestling world during her time in WWE, where she performed under the ring name Paige. The Anti-Diva played a huge part in revolutionizing the presentation and style of women's wrestling within the company. She competed alongside prominent names like The Bella Twins, AJ Lee, and later The Four Horsewomen. Unfortunately, her career ended in 2018 due to a neck injury that led to her retirement.

Another well-known female talent Saraya has shared the ring with several times in WWE is Natalya. In one of their earlier matches, The Diva of Tomorrow defended her NXT Women's Championship against The Queen of Harts on the October 24, 2013, edition of NXT at Full Sail University. The Englishwoman retained her title against Natalya in just under 12 minutes.

A user on X/Twitter recently shared screenshots from the match in question, calling it an instant classic. Saraya herself responded to the tweet, stating that the bout was one of her favorite matches from her career and praised Natalya immensely.

"This is still one of my fave matches I’ve ever had. @NatbyNature and I really worked well together. She’s just such an incredible wrestler and person [teary-eyed smile emoji]," wrote Saraya.

Saraya has not appeared on AEW television since Dynamite: Title Tuesday last year.

Saraya recently praised a reigning WWE champion

Recently, on TikTok, a user posted his view on the importance of Saraya's stint in WWE for the eventual emergence, growth, and development of stars like Rhea Ripley. The Unproblematic Icon's portrayal as Paige, including her attire and her theme song, arguably foreshadowed that of The Nightmare.

On her own TikTok account, Saraya gave Ripley her flowers while also acknowledging the quality of her entrance music in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"Rhea is way cooler and hotter BUT my song slapped!!" wrote Saraya.

Rhea Ripley is currently the reigning WWE Women's World Champion, a title she regained from Liv Morgan on the debut episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix earlier this month.

On the other hand, Saraya was last seen in action during the October 8, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where she competed unsuccessfully in a Four-Way match for an AEW Women's World Title opportunity.

