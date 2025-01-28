AEW’s Saraya reacts to Rhea Ripley comment by fan, but there’s an unsuspecting twist 

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya had a somewhat disagreeable exit from WWE prior to her arrival at the Tony Khan-led promotion, according to some. However, that did not prevent her from praising one of the top female talents in the sports entertainment juggernaut, Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator is officially back on top of her division after her decisive win over long-time rival Liv Morgan on the Netflix debut of WWE RAW, reclaiming her Women's World Championship. She has a successful title defense in her books already, retaining it against Nia Jax on the latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Saraya, on the other hand, has been missing from in-ring action since Dynamite: Title Tuesday 2024 in October. Recently, a TikTok user shared their view of the importance of The Anti-Diva's WWE tenure with respect to the success and audience connection earned by Rhea Ripley. In response, the AEW star showered praise on The Nightmare while acknowledging the quality of her old entrance music in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Rhea is way cooler and hotter BUT my song slapped!!" wrote Saraya.

Check out a clip of Saraya's Tiktok below:

While supportive of her peers from there, Saraya has often been critical in her assessment of her time in WWE, describing less-than-pleasant experiences from both before her signing and just before her 2022 departure before her subsequent All Elite debut.

AEW's Saraya shared her first post amidst break-up speculations

Saraya has been on a hiatus from AEW programming for several months now. In an interview last year, she had alluded to taking time off from the company to focus on other projects.

Amid her continued on-screen absence, The Unproblematic Icon made headlines recently after news broke of her parting ways with her former partner, controversial musician Ronnie Radke.

Numerous fans on social media have been speculating about Saraya's rumored break-up. The latter, however, recently posted an Instagram story discussing the merits of the app's account restriction feature and how it helps her avoid toxic users and comments.

"One of my fave things about this app is that you can restrict someone. So the trolls are literally screaming into the abyss in my comment section and they have no idea.. they're like "f**k yeah I talked some sh*t to her, I'm cool af” and no one can see it. Amazing," she wrote.

It remains to be seen when the 32-year-old star will be back on AEW television.

