Saraya (fka Paige) drops first post and comments amid breakup rumors

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jan 25, 2025 12:27 GMT
Saraya is a former AEW Women
Saraya is one of the most recognizable names in the current wrestling landscape. Once known as Paige, she was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2022.

The Anti Diva signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022. She eventually became the AEW Women's World Champion. However, she lost the title to Hikaru Shida within a few weeks. The 32-year-old has not been seen in any of the company's programs for the past few months. Reports suggest that she has been focusing on non-wrestling projects. Furthermore, it has been rumored that her relationship with her long-term boyfriend Ronnie Radke has come to an end. Radke is the vocalist of the American rock band, Falling in Reverse.

Amid these rumors, the former WWE star uploaded two pictures on her Instagram. These photos are a part of a new photoshoot.

In addition, she released a statement on her Instagram story where she acknowledged her "haters" by making fun of them.

"One of my fave things about this app is that you can restrict someone. So the trolls are literally screaming into the abyss in my comment section and they have no idea.. they're like "f**k yeah I talked some sh*t to her, I'm cool af” and no one can see it. Amazing," she wrote.
Saraya&#039;s statement on her IG story. (Image via her IG handle)
Saraya revealed why she has been absent from All Elite Wrestling

A few days ago, Saraya revealed the reason for her absence from AEW on social media. She said that she needed some time off and Tony Khan was kind enough to give her what she asked him for.

"I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also I’m a 32 year old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want," she said.

Saraya is a former NXT Women's Champion. Furthermore, she held the WWE Divas Championship twice.

Edited by Arsh Das
