4 WWE stars who switched brands between RAW and SmackDown tonight

Thanks to the transfer window, WWE RAW and SmackDown have switched a few superstars over the past month. With the two shows appearing on different networks, the move has allowed the company to balance both brands for viewers to enjoy.

The latest edition of SmackDown hosted some big changes to the blue brand and RAW. It allowed Nick Aldis to make some bold decisions backstage to ensure that he wouldn’t lose out.

Throughout the night, WWE fans saw a few stars from RAW to SmackDown and vice versa. The changes will help the creative team deliver some fresh storylines on the show.

Check out four superstars who switched brands between RAW and SmackDown on Friday night’s show.

Trending

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

#4. Grayson Waller moved to the RAW brand

Grayson Waller has been a heel in WWE for as long as one can remember. He had a good run in NXT and worked well with Sanga by his side.

Since his move to the main roster, he has stayed true to his heel character. WWE has kept Waller on the SmackDown brand since his main roster move where he remained a mid-card star.

His talk show has been entertaining, and he has tried manipulating many stars and fans over the years. This Friday night, Nick Aldis approached the heel in a backstage segment to inform him that he would be moving to the RAW brand with his tag team partner.

The move could be refreshing for the young star who can make good use of the exposure on RAW on Netflix.

#3. Austin Theory also made a move to RAW

Austin Theory has been in WWE for some time and has worked as both a face and a heel. At WrestleMania 39, he defeated John Cena in a United States Championship match.

Theory has fallen the ranks ever since and currently works alongside Grayson Waller as part of a tag team. The duo was approached by The Miz backstage on SmackDown, who looked to recruit them.

However, Nick Aldis informed Theory and Waller about their RAW move. The tag team could do much more on the red brand in the coming months.

Austin Theory had a great time during his stay on RAW before. The move could allow him to become a solo star again and get better bookings.

#2. Former WWE Champion The Miz now works on SmackDown

Things are about to get awesome on the SmackDown brand as The Miz has made a move to entertain his fans.

The A-Lister had been part of a rivalry with The Wyatt Sicks and recently forged an alliance with The Final Testament. Uncle Howdy’s faction was moved from RAW to SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

In a surprising move, WWE has also transferred The Miz to the blue brand. The change could allow the Wyatt Sicks to continue their rivalry with Miz and lead to the A-Lister forming a new faction to battle his opponents.

#1. Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest finally jumped away from Judgment Day

After an extended alliance, followed by a rivalry with Judgment Day, WWE finally decided to separate Damian Priest from Finn Balor and the rest of his former crew.

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Nick Aldis give Carmelo Hayes a match against the brand’s newest signing. It was later revealed that the new star was none other than former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy could benefit from the change. However, his alliance with The War Raiders seems to have come to a premature end. Priest could get in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture once Cody Rhodes drops the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback