4 reasons why Nia Jax failed to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event emanated from San Antonio, Texas, and kicked off with the Women's World Championship match. Rhea Ripley started the show with her title defense against Nia Jax and ended up retaining and making headlines around the world.

With her victory, Rhea Ripley ensured that she would kick off the Road to WrestleMania as the Women's World Champion, and might be looking for the next name in line to challenge her.

Let's analyze a few reasons why Nia Jax could not defeat Rhea Ripley during tonight's Saturday Night's Main Event 2025:

#4 Rhea Ripley's first title defense

Rhea Ripley reclaimed the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan during WWE RAW's Netflix premiere. Her match against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event marked her first title defense following the victory.

This could be a big reason why Ripley ended up retaining her Women's World Title during the show. With Rhea Ripley's massive position on the women's roster over the past few months, a big loss right before the Road to WrestleMania was possibly unthinkable.

#3 WWE planning major win for Nia Jax?

Nia Jax has elevated her position in the wrestling industry with her recent run as the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. The 40-year-old star announced her entry in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match on SmackDown this week. Clearing that she would not leave any opportunity to retain her spot on the top of the roster.

With her recent run in the company, it is clear that WWE has some massive plans for the star. A potential Women's Royal Rumble Match victory could have been the reason WWE booked Jax to lose at Saturday Night's Main Event. A victory in Indianapolis next week could end up giving her an even greater stature on the roster, with an opportunity to reclaim the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

#2 Nia Jax vs Tiffany Stratton could be in the works

Tiffany Stratton betrayed Nia Jax when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to pin Jax and become the WWE Women's Champion. However, the Stamford-based company has still not built a major rivalry between the former friends.

With Stratton already the champion, if WWE wants to visit the potential feud between both women, Jax winning the title at SNME wouldn't have made sense. This might have been the reason Rhea Ripley ended up victorious tonight, with the challenger leaving the arena disappointed.

#1 Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair reportedly in plans

With WrestleMania 41 season fast approaching, Triple H has started working on a potentially stacked card for the Grandest Stage of Them All, and a marquee women's match is reportedly being planned for the show.

As per recent reports from Fightful Select, there are plans to run Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at The Showcase of the Immortals. Triple H could also plan to keep the Women's World Championship involved in their feud, to keep the stakes high in their massive rivalry.

This could have been the reason Ripley retained her title at Saturday Night's Main Event, with her current reign potentially staying intact until WrestleMania 41.

