Saraya reacts after Rhea Ripley goes off on social media in explosive rant

Saraya has been a pioneer of women's wrestling for years and has worked hard to pave the way for female competitors to thrive today. Recently, WWE superstar Rhea Ripley sounded off on social media regarding an important debate about women in the sport and was backed by the former AEW star.

Ad

WWE's resident Mami launched a verbal rant towards a certain section of wrestling fans and called them out for their hypocrisy. Ripley believed that they would pretend to be huge supporters of female wrestlers on one hand. Simultaneously, they would make multiple assumptions about them and degrade the entire Women's Revolution, such as using sexual relationships with top personnel to become stars or launching negative remarks towards them.

The Eradicator noted that it was because of fans like them that women in wrestling had to face multiple obstacles in the business. Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya extended her support to Rhea Ripley's statement. She took to her X to react to the verbal barrage.

Ad

Trending

"Oooo baby. This is so accurate."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya was invited by a WWE veteran to train with her after AEW exit

Saraya recently left AEW to pursue opportunities outside the wrestling ring. At the same time, she has been fueling rumors of her return to WWE in the future.

Amidst the debate, WWE veteran Natalya, who has shared the ring with the former WWE Divas Champion, revealed that she had invited Saraya to train with her at her wrestling school, The Dungeon.

Ad

“Well, I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the Dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down... I told Paige, I was like 'You know, if you bring your heart and you bring, you know, your work ethic, and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her.'”

With a huge invitation extended her way, it will be interesting to see if the former WWE Superstar will accept it and polish her skills with one of the best wrestlers in the world, Natalya.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More