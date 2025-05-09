Paige invited by WWE veteran to train for her return (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Paige has been making headlines recently, owing to rumors of her potentially returning to the company. Amidst the rumors, company veteran Natalya has apparently offered her invitation to Paige for training.

Paige had a stint in AEW where she went by the name Saraya. Her tenure with Tony Khan's company also saw her grab the Women's World Championship there once, proving that she was still capable in the ring. Over the last few weeks, there has been some indication that she might be headed back to WWE, but there has been no confirmed news.

Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya talked about inviting Paige to train at the Hart Dungeon. She said:

"Well I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like you know, if you bring your heart and you bring you know your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her. " [3:12 onwards]

The WWE veteran also praised an up-and-coming talent

Natalya apparently has her eye on Sol Ruca, a particular NXT star, and thinks that the young star may become a major player someday.

In the same interview with Bill Apter, the WWE veteran stated that Sol was entertaining and exceptionally creative to watch. She said:

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, her style. She is very very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in like speaking with her backstage she is very respectful. But like when you see her work she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome and I would love work with Sol one day." [0:52 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H is planning next in the storyline perspective of the company.

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More