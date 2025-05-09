Natalya has her eye on 25-year-old rising WWE star, explains why (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Natalya is apparently always looking out for the next big name in pro wrestling. A particular star seems to have caught her eye, someone who could potentially grow to be a major player someday.

The star being talked about is Sol Ruca, who is currently part of NXT. Sol is one of the most entertaining names on the NXT roster at present, and her skills are proven by the fact that she is the reigning Women's Speed Champion as well as the NXT Women's North American Champion.

Speaking about Sol Ruca in an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya stated:

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, her style. She is very very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in like speaking with her backstage she is very respectful. But like when you see her work she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome and I would love work with Sol one day." [0:52 onwards]

Natalya also mentioned another potentially major WWE player

Another star that seems to have drawn Natalya's attention is Jaida Parker, judging by her comments.

Natalya also took time to praise Jaida's skills on the mic, which were an essential part of telling a story in the ring. In the same interview with Bill Apter, the WWE veteran stated:

"Also another person I have had my eye on is Jaida Parker. Jaida is phenomenal on the microphone... It's not enough for everybody to just do fancy moves. You have to be able to tell a story. I need to know and feel for you, hear your voice. And so I think she is great on the mic. She is thought-provoking." [1:20 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Jaida and Sol down the line in WWE.

