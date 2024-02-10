Saraya receives a message of support from 32-year-old star after Ruby Soho's betrayal: "You’ve always got me"

Saraya is having an incredible run in AEW and is now seemingly embroiled in a feud with Ruby Soho following the latest episode of Rampage. The betrayal is bound to hit the Anti-Diva hard.

Trouble has been brewing in what was left of The Outcasts after Toni Storm was booted from the stable. Saraya gifted Harley Cameron to Ruby Soho as a replacement. She wasn't very happy about the romantic relationship between Soho and Angelo Parker.

The betrayal took place when the former AEW Women's World Champion and Ruby faced Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. When the English wrestler was about to tag Ruby, Soho walked off, leaving her tag team partner in the lurch. Later, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion's brother, Zodiac Zak, tagged his sister in a post that announced his loyalty to her.

"You’ve always got me @Saraya," he posted.

Toni Storm had earlier spoken about Saraya being jealous of her

Toni Storm, who was once part of The Outcasts, has said that she felt Saraya and Ruby Soho had a problem with her. Storm spoke about it at length when she appeared on the podcast Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho.

"[Saraya was] once a very good friend of mine, and Ruby Soho as well. We had been quite the trio. They have a problem with me, I can't for the life of me remember why. I don't know what their problem is. I think my suspicion is they got jealous of my flamboyance, my overall ambiance, my je ne sais quoi. I can't help it if I am the crème de la menth of this industry. Naturally, people are going to get jealous. I've had it my whole career. Everyone has been jealous, jealous, jealous. What do I do?" she said.

Storm added:

"They will come back in their own time. One day, they will go, 'You know what? 'Timeless' Toni Storm is one we want to keep inside the tent spitting out, not outside the tent spitting in.' It can be very dangerous. The door is open if they wish to apologize. If they wish to come back and apologize to me. The door is always open." [H/T: Fightful]

The Outcasts seem to be going through what several stables have - betrayals and breakups. It remains to be seen what's the next twist in this storyline.

