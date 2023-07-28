AEW star Saraya recounts meeting a rude "real life twitter wrestling fan" at the airport

While the AEW star Saraya is one of the most recognizable names in the pro-wrestling world, she apparently still meets fans that detest her current run.

The Anti-Diva had a solid stint in WWE, making her name in NXT. She also went on to win the Divas Championship twice, squaring off against names like Charlotte Flair and Natalya. However, a neck injury took her out of action for a significant period of time, until she made her return to the ring after joining AEW.

Her new character has apparently not gone down well with a section of fans, who still prefer her work as Paige in WWE. Speaking about a recent encounter with a fan at the airport, Saraya took to Twitter to share her conversation.

"I met a real life twitter wrestling fan today at the airport. He said “I’m a big fan of you” I said “sick man thanks” Then he said “well actually. I’m just a fan of Paige not saraya” I was like “4am insult. Love that for me” He said “I just don’t like aew” I said “do you watch it?” He said “never have.” So I said “well how do you know if you like it or not?” He said “I don’t know… can I take picture?”

You can check out the full tweet here:

A former WWE Superstar has expressed interest in facing the AEW star in the ring someday

While Saraya has a lot of prospective opponents in Tony Khan's roster, Alicia Fox is also quite up for a showdown.

Speaking in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE Superstar stated:

“I want to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo, I’ve been watching Deonna. There’s AEW's Toni Storm, I like her. Paige, obviously. I love Ruby (Soho). I mean, those kinds of girls, I know they’ve got grit and stuff, but there are so many women that I’ve been seeing here (at Reality of Wrestling). There also are a lot of girls in other promotions and I’m like right now I can’t even think I mean, I just want everyone.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

As of now, it remains to be seen if Fox will ever get her wish.

