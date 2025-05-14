Saraya responds after fans fear she has been erased from AEW history

Saraya has responded after fans feared that she was erased from AEW history after a social media post by the company. Her response was quite jocular and something that only she could have pulled off.

The former WWE star left AEW a few months back in an abrupt manner. She was not seen in action for a few months but was very active on social media. However, she suddenly announced her departure from the company, with her contract still having a few months left to run.

Recently, AEW put out a video compilation of all the times the women’s title changed hands. Saraya, as we all know, famously won the title in her hometown at All In 2023 where she defeated Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker.

However, in the short video that was put out on X, she was missing. She assured her fans that she was featured in the YouTube video and even pointed out the time stamp. She wrote:

“Thanks bbs, you don’t gotta stress. But I am in it ☺️ 1 hour and 42 mins into it! Haha ❤️.”

Natalya reveals she has invited Saraya to train in WWE

Natalya is one of the most experienced stars in WWE and is also one of the most well-respected veterans. She has known Saraya for a long time and she has now revealed that she had invited the star to come and train with her.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter, the veteran wrestler said:

“Well, I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I am really excited about her coming down... I told Paige, I was like 'You know, if you bring your heart and you bring, you know, your work ethic, and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her.'”

It will be interesting to see if Saraya takes up the offer as she assesses her options now that she is a free agent.

