Saraya responds to questions comparing AEW All In and her WWE career

With All In, AEW is gearing up to produce one of the biggest pro wrestling events ever at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27. Everyone in the company and the fans, especially in the UK, are excited to witness the spectacle that All In is set to be.

AEW star Saraya (known as Paige in WWE) recently took to Twitter to express her feelings about performing at home. A fan had asked her to rank the event in respect of her career, including WWE.

Quoting the fan tweet, Saraya called herself fortunate and said that nothing beats being in the home country – and that too in the biggest stadium. The 30-year-old expressed her excitement at performing in front of her whole family, who will be in the crowd at the event.

Adding that she rarely sees her family as they live in different countries, Saraya replied that All In, therefore, ranks pretty high in her career and considers herself lucky to be on the history-making ride with the company.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of special moments but man there’s nothing like being in your home country in the biggest stadium in the UK and being able to have my whole family in the crowd. I don’t get to see my family often since we live in different countries so this ranks VERY high up. Very luck to be on this history making ride with @AEW"

AEW will break many WWE records with All In, per reports

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that All In has already sold more than 78,000 tickets and is on its way to selling out the UK's largest stadium.

Meltzer also reported that the ticket sales for the event have already passed Wrestlemania 3's 'real' attendance record, which was main-evented by Hulk Hogan's legendary clash with Andre the Giant. Unless anything unforeseen happens, the ticket sales will likely soon surpass the 'real' attendance record of WrestleMania 32.

To date, the Jacksonville-based company has announced only one match for the All In pay-per-view, which is for the AEW World Championship between MJF and Adam Cole.

