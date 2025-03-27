Saraya reunites with former ally after leaving AEW

Saraya recently announced her departure from AEW. She reunited with her former ally right after leaving the All Elite promotion.

Ad

Saraya spent the last few years in AEW. The last year of her run saw her team up with Harley Cameron. The two of them formed a formidable duo together, and they maintained a good relationship even after The Anti-Diva's absence from AEW. It looks like they are still on good terms with each other even though the former Women's World Champion is no longer with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former WWE star recently launched her own podcast called "Rulebreakers with Saraya." She invited Harley Cameron to be one of the guests on her podcast. The Anti-Divas promoted the episode on social media.

Ad

Trending

"The podcast is here!!! Two brand new episodes and one with my beautiful friend @harleycameron_ who was one of the very funniest and very best episodes we did! She’s the funniest human on the planet click! "

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya revealed what Tony Khan told her when she left AEW

Saraya's departure from AEW came as a bit of a shock to fans as she made her return to the ring with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star was also immediately pushed and even captured the Women's World Championship. However, the last year hasn't been the most fruitful for The Anti-Diva.

Ad

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, the former Divas Champion revealed that Tony Khan was fine with her decision to leave. He even wished her luck in her future.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. You know, I've been gone for a minute. And I was just like, 'Well, there's... there's really no place for me anymore.' So, yeah, we came came to that decision and I'm happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Glampire. Some even expect her to return to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback